Maker Long Weekend of innovation

WHETHER you’re business and technology minded, or faced with a problem you’d like to solve, this weekend join in a range of free workshops at the TOM Maker Long Weekend event.

For the past two years, Community Lifestyle Support has partnered with an Israeli organisation called Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) to run assistive technology focused events and workshops at the AT Hub & Makerspace in Bundaberg.

The workshops designed to upskill the local maker ecosystem in tech topics such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality , electronics, Arduino, 3D design, 3D printing, accessible gaming, CNC routing, CNC laser cutting, and switch control.

The events will run on December 13, 14 and 16.

To RSVP head to https://bit.ly/2DVwXbo

A series of children’s events focused on STEAM education activities (Science, Technology,

Engineering, Art, and Math) include using the iMotion time-lapse and stop-motion app, Liquifly’s

FizzRocket, the Playground Physics speed recording app, Merge holographic form cubes, Sketches

School iPhone drawing app, and robots like the round Sphero bot and the mBot car look-a-like.

Kid’s STEAM activities will be available on Friday from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am to

3pm.

TOM Queensland 2019 events and workshops are open to the public, but require that participants

RSVP by registering for free tickets at athub.eventbrite.com.au. Space is limited, and the workshops

are expected to fill up quickly. This year’s TOM event takes place during 13, 14, and 16 December at

The AT Hub and Makerspace on campus at Community Lifestyle Support in Kalkie, Bundaberg.

TOM Queensland is organised by the AT Hub & Makerspace, an initiative of Community Lifestyle

Support (CLS), the AT Hub operates as a Living Lab where people with disability, engineers,

students and allied health professionals co-design, co-develop and co-deploy assistive

technology solutions. https://athub.co