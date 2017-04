Gentle rain could be set to fall.

IT MAY be a little overcast this weekend with light rainfall expected through to Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting a 70% chance of rain today.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the temperatures aren't expected to vary over the weekend as the average for April in Bundaberg is a minimum of 17 and max of 27 degrees.

However, Friday, April 28, is forecast to be a little chillier with the mercury dropping to 14 degrees.