Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Clive Palmer wants to re-open refinery
Politics

'Make Nth QLD great': Thousands spammed by Palmer texts

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Jan 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND residents have been bombarded with unsolicited texts overnight from political hopeful Clive Palmer, urging them to "make North Queensland great".

The move is the latest cash splash from the former billionaire businessman and MP as he attempts a political comeback under his re-branded United Australia Party.

In the texts, received by thousands of residents between Thursday and Friday, Mr Palmer promises voters will pay 20 per cent less tax under the party's zonal taxation policy and urges them to "Vote 1 United Australia Party".

 

MAKE NTH QLD GREAT: One of the texts sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.
MAKE NTH QLD GREAT: One of the texts sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. Contributed

Under the party's policy, tax breaks will be provided in disadvantaged areas, which Mr Palmer claims will stimulate population and economic growth.

A spokesman from the Australian Electoral Commission told the Chronicle the texts were authorised under the Electoral Act.

"The Australian Electoral Commission, which operates under Electoral Act, has no power to restrict the amount of electoral advertising that candidates and political parties may choose to communicate to electors, or the manner in which they communicate with electors," the spokesman said.

The spokesman also said the the SPAM Act and the Do Not Call Register Act do not apply to the conduct of a registered political party and registered political parties "are not subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 1988."

The texts come after billboards of Mr Palmer posing with party slogans like "Make Australia Great" emerged around the country last year.

RELATED: Palmer party billboards spring up on Fraser Coast

TEXT SPAM: Mobile texts authorised by United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer have been sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight, urging them to
TEXT SPAM: Mobile texts authorised by United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer have been sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight, urging them to "make north Queensland great”. Facebook: Clive Palmer

Residents across Queensland have also been bombarded with a series of television ads including one where the Twisted Sister 1980s hit "We're not gonna take it" has been altered to "Australia's not gonna take it".

As the billboards were erected before Mr Palmer announced his comeback, many did not bear an endorsement.

Former One Nation Senator Brian Burston became the party's NSW senator after defecting from Pauline Hanson's party in June last year.

Mr Palmer's office has been approached for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer editors picks fcpolitics federal politics fraser coast united australia party
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOUNDARY RIDER: Toad talk a crazy idea

    BOUNDARY RIDER: Toad talk a crazy idea

    Opinion THE latest dead-weighted clunker to be thrown down the toilet of Australian politics was again produced by none other than Pauline Hanson.

    • 11th Jan 2019 1:43 PM
    'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    premium_icon 'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    Crime Mum was forced to lie to 3yo about pet's gruesome end

    Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    premium_icon Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    News Bushfire victims will be able to plant their own new shoots.

    OPINION: Switching the focus on anxiety to joy

    OPINION: Switching the focus on anxiety to joy

    Opinion Key is learning to overcome anxiety

    Local Partners