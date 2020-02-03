Make no mistake, the mullet is back

Australia’s most iconic hairstyle is officially out of retirement and back in fashion, says Chris Bartlett.

The year 2019 was monumental for so many reasons, but none more so than the day my teenage son came home with a mullet.

A mullet.

The haircut. Business at the front, party at the back. A bogan's crowing glory. The sort of haircut that - in these supposedly more enlightened times - gets you barred from nightclubs.

It's been derided and humiliated and ridiculed by those stylistas who reckon they know better. But the mullet is back, baby.

My son went to Melbourne for five days. 18 years old, trip away with his mates, see the big smoke, party hard and … visit a hairdresser in Fitzroy who slugged him 30 bucks to trim the hair around his ears.

Filthy, he called it. Thirty bucks? I would be.

But it looked … well, different, and certainly earmarked him from the crowd. And as a teen, standing out is what it's all about.

Kylie and Jason championed the mullets on Neighbours. Picture: Channel 10

But I prefer to see the mullet as something more meaningful. It is an expression of a freer, more innocent, less worrisome time. A time of more joy and confidence - at their height in late 80s-early 90s, Bob Hawke was PM, the Cold War was coming to an end, men tucked their T-shirts into their pants … anything seemed possible.

The mullet was brash and assertive. Greed was good and so was hair gel. It was the hairstyle as an expression of confidence that said, 'I know this haircut is shit, and I look ridiculous, but I feel great anyway. Go suck one.'

Maybe that's why they're starting to be seen more often. A new generation is trying to recapture that feeling.

With so many awful things casting their shadow over the world - climate disaster, Trump, yet another season of Married At First Sight - more of us are looking back for our future. Can we find solace in a 1980s throwback? Who cares? Chuck us a stubbie, Trev.

The reaction to my son's new look has been mixed. His mother - of course - was horrified.

Her friends were intrigued. Some said it was interesting and even cute. His own friends passed their own millennial judgment: "Damn!!! Sexy mullet man!" one shouted.

Actor George MacKay sported a mullet for his depiction of Ned Kelly in The True History of the Kelly Gang. Picture: Stan

Me? I was filled with a mixture of envy and fatherly pride. That's my boy, I would say to myself in quieter moments, as I patted my bare pate while gazing at fading, dog-eared photographs of myself, my mullet and my invisible waistline from all those years ago.

Did I have any influence on my son's decision? Fathers like to think they do, and maybe we do, at some deep, subconscious level that no Australian male who has or is sporting a mullet would ever admit to.

I did have a fair crack at it when mullets hit peak popularity in the late '80s-early '90s. Warwick Capper and countless other VFL footballers also did, along with pop stars (Icehouse's Iva Davies was the mane man), cricketers (yeah, yeah Warnie), actors and every second East German dancing on the Berlin Wall in 1989.

For a glorious few years, it seemed as every bloke - and quite a few women - had one. If you squinted hard enough, even Hawkie's luxuriant locks kind of resembled one.

The truth is, the mullet has never gone away completely. You see them lurking around suburban shopping centres on the fringes of our cities, and sometimes in country pubs. They're a fixture at annual "bogan" events such as Summernats and made-for-mullet shindigs such as the Kurri Kurri Mullet Fest.

My own mullet journey began in 1977. Growing up in an isolated mining town in the NT, our limited exposure to fashion trends - outside of Stubbies, singlets and sunburn - was Countdown. Every Sunday afternoon for a decade or so, a hit parade of questionable fashion choices would prance about on our 14-inch black-and-white Thorn (Millennials, ask your parents), promising impressionable youngsters such as myself that there was a world outside bowl cuts.

Carpe diem. As a pudgy, round-cheeked, carrot top, I thought I'd more resemble a slim sex symbol if I copied their hair. But I was no Ziggy Stardust or Rod Stewart. Still, my first mullet was born. It came and went for a few years and then adulthood collided with the mid-80s, acid-washed jeans, and freedom of choice. So the mullet stuck around as long as John Farnham.

Inevitably time marches on and - for many of us - the hairline marches off at an even faster clip.

My mullet is long gone, along with my combs, shampoo and dandruff. But it seems a new generation reckons the mullet is worth resurrecting as a fashion contender.

I salute their dash, and hope the mullet once again makes the cut.

Chris Bartlett is a journalist for News Corp.