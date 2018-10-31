Make a splash with fitness

WITH summer hot on our heels, now is the time to take advantage of Bundaberg Regional Council's Be Active Be Alive program which allows you to get fit for free all while staying cool in the pool.

Residents can dive into this year's program from Monday with a jam-packed schedule of water-based fitness organised for four of the region's swimming pools.

Sport and Recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the six week program included over 50 classes for various skill levels.

"Now in its seventh year, the program has been continuously developed under the council's healthy and active charter to provide an inclusive mix of activities across our regions parks, pools and open spaces,” Cr Blackburn said.

As part of the program, fitness providers have been sourced to offer the free pool classes, with entry to each pool the only cost involved.

Bundy Aqua Fit's Janet Lindsay is hosting an assortment of classes throughout BABA and said the six week program was a great way for residents to get moving and experiencing the many benefits of healthy living.

"Participants will get so much out of this program- it is offering them to get active for virtually no cost and is great way to meet new people and maybe try something new,” she said.

To find out more go to http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au