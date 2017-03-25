Make a bid for it at auction

30°
25th Mar 2017 12:01 PM
Auction organiser Graham Walker said the response from vendors to the April 1 auction had been outstanding. David Nielsen

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

"While April 1 may also be known as April Fools' Day I think anyone looking for a bargain would be foolish not to attend this inaugural auction organised by Childers Rotary,” he said.

"The club is still willing to take listings but is seeking community support for the event, which will be a major fund raiser for Childers Rotary.

"The listings are great but we really want plenty of bidders to attend.”

Mr Walker said the club was also proud supporter of Rotary House in Bundaberg.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9am at the Apple Tree Creek Sports Grounds.

Inspections are invited from 7am.

Mr Walker said anyone wanting further information in relation to listings or attending the auction should phone 0474 298 058.

Refreshments will be available throughout the event.

Topics:  april fools day auction childers rotary club

