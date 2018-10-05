Long, painful wait for answers

Police detectives are investigating the death of Makavelii Leoni. The 13 month old was found unresponsive at a White Rock home and died on the way to hospital.

THE family of baby Makavelii Leoni must endure an uncertain wait while the Queensland Coroner determines a cause of death.

Makavelii, 13 months, died earlier this month after he was found unresponsive in a house in Sunrise Street, White Rock.

But Makavelii's family could be waiting weeks for a cause of death to be determined by the coroner.

"It is not as quick as people might expect," Far North Detective Acting Inspector Rob Campbell said.

"The wait could be a couple of weeks or a couple of months.

"It is a difficult process," he said.

Acting Inspector Campbell said Makavelii's young age might slow down the testing process, which is being carried out in Brisbane.

"It depends on their workload. It could take some time for them to formulate an opinion," he said.

"Things that the adult body can deal with from a medical perspective could have another explanation in a child.

"That is why we have to be careful in waiting for the paediatric experts."

It is understood the baby had been in a bathtub on September 24 prior to going into cardiac arrest.

Before police and paramedics were called at about 9am he had been left in the care of a large extended family of friends who share the house.

Makavelii was rushed to Cairns Hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

It is unclear how long the infant had been out of the bath before emergency crews were called.

Further forensic tests were ordered by police after the "inconclusive" findings of a post-mortem examination.

It is understood that toxicology and histology - the study of cells and tissues - testing will be carried out by pathologists.

"Photographs and other samples (were taken) to assist in making a determination," Acting Inspector Campbell said.

"A lot of these things come down to the coronial process."

Earlier this month Acting Inspector Campbell said Makavelii's death was being investigated because "there can be so many mitigating causes".

No charges have been laid in relation to Makavelii's death.

Makavelii's mum - Lina Marie Daley - and the Queensland Coroner have been asked to comment.