MAJOR UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after snake bite
UPDATE 1.30PM: Ambulance officers transported a male patient to Bundaberg Hospital after a snake bite earlier today.
A QAS spokesman said the man was bitten on the foot and was in a stable condition.
The spokesman said he was unable to confirm the type of snake, though earlier reports were it was a brown snake.
The incident happened on Spear St, South Bundaberg.
BREAKING 11.45AM: AUTHORITIES are on their way to a reported brown snake attack in Bundaberg.
Early reports are a man has been bitten by the snake on Spear St, South Bundaberg.
More details to come.