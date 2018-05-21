Menu
A man has reportedly been bitten by a brown snake in Bundaberg.
News

MAJOR UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after snake bite

21st May 2018 11:49 AM | Updated: 1:19 PM

UPDATE 1.30PM: Ambulance officers transported a male patient to Bundaberg Hospital after a snake bite earlier today.

A QAS spokesman said the man was bitten on the foot and was in a stable condition.

The spokesman said he was unable to confirm the type of snake, though earlier reports were it was a brown snake.

The incident happened on Spear St, South Bundaberg.

BREAKING 11.45AM: AUTHORITIES are on their way to a reported brown snake attack in Bundaberg.

Early reports are a man has been bitten by the snake on Spear St, South Bundaberg.

More details to come.

