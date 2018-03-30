MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall outlook until next Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall outlook until next Tuesday. Adam Wratten

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the Bundaberg region could cop an Easter drenching with big falls forecast for the holiday period.

The latest forecast on the BoM site, issued this morning, shows up to 125mm rainfall forecast over the next seven days.

The Bureau's weather outlook for the next seven days, shows a high probability of rain. Bureau of Meteorology

This includes the potential for a Easter Sunday washout with between 15mm and 40mm forecast.

"Very high (95%) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm,” the BoM site says.

Monday is also forecast for heavy rainfall with between 8mm and 30mm.

Tomorrow's forecast sees heavy south-easterly winds up to 35km/h and a 70% chance of up to 15mm rainfall.

This comes as WeatherZone also tips less than favourable conditions.

As well as a wet and windy weekend, the site says a hazardous surf warning has been issued for much of the Queensland coast.

WeatherZone's 7-day forecast for Bundaberg. Adam Wratten

Yesterday, WeatherZone spokesman Brett Dutschke told the NewsMail humidity levels would be high across the holiday period.

"It will feel about three to four degrees warmer than what the actual temperature is,” Mr Dutschke said.

The maximum temperature for today is 30 degrees, with the next few days to be in the high 20s.