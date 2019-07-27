Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

AFTERMATH: A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire after flames tore through the Mt Perry Rd property on Friday night.

ASHEN weatherboards and a badly-damaged tin roof is all that remains of a North Bundaberg house after a fire gutted the home on Friday night.

The majority, if not all, of the Mt Perry Rd property's internal walls appear to have been destroyed.

Fire crews spent hours on scene dousing the flames late last night, with the fire initially reported to emergency services about 8.40pm.

A Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said when approaching the scene crews could see black smoke and on arrival the house was "well involved”.

He said the fire was under control in about an hour and out in two hours.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no one was believed to be inside when the fire was reported to emergency services and no one is understood to be injured.

Ambulance, fire crews and police, as well as Ergon Energy crews, were on scene at the corner of Mt Perry Rd and One Mile Rd.

This morning fire investigators and police officers from the scenes of crime team were at the house.

A QFES spokesman said the blaze was believed to have started in the lounge room.

No other details are known at this point in time.

Police investigations are ongoing.