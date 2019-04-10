Major tourism hotspot on the market

The Mackay Marina Village is for sale for $25 million.

FANCY owning the Mackay Marina? For a cool $25 million it could be yours.

Owned by Port Binnli Group since 1996, the major tourism and marina village asset is now on the market, offering a 469-berth marina, a shipyard and an esplanade of bars and restaurants.

Port Binnli Group director Malcolm Hall-Brown said the simple reason for selling the asset was his age.

"I'm getting older, I've got three grandsons now and I want to do other things," he said.

"It will be hard to say goodbye, it's a beautiful location and we've seen it change and grow over the years.

"A lot of younger people have never known Mackay without the marina, I think it holds a lot of memories for locals."

The Mackay Marina was previously listed for sale in 2016, but Cyclone Debbie had other ideas.

"The weekend overseas buyers were due to come and have a look at the marina, Cyclone Debbie ripped through and caused significant damage," Mr Hall-Brown said.

"The marina was only designed to withstand waves of about 350mm, but we had waves over a metre high for several days.

"We've only just finished repairing all of the damage, it has been a long process."

In 1995, the then Mackay Port Authority and the council were looking for expressions of interest in creating a Mackay marina.

Mr Hall-Brown and his business partners Neil Morris and Peter Hooke were awarded the project tender.

"Neil is a jetty specialist, Peter takes care of all the building and infrastructure and I focus on finance," Mr Hall-Brown said.

"My wife Andrea wrote up the agreements between council and the port authority, because we wanted to make sure it was a provision for the general public.

"Having a beautiful walkway along the water's edge was a priority for us."

Port Binnli Group has already received interest from both overseas and Australian buyers. Mr-Hall Brown was certain the marina would be snapped up because of its tourism qualities.

"The marina plays a huge role in the tourism industry and the six specialist berths for super yachts make it quite unique," he said.

The 7040 square metre marina village is listed for sale by Raine & Horne, Cleveland.