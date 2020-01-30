Major step for Hinkler Deal with implementation plan signed

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

FEDERAL members, ministers and mayors alike gathered around a table this afternoon to sign off on the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

It’s the next step in ensuring the delivery of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure spending to a region sorely in need of job-creating projects.

If the projects go ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the total of $260 million funding through the deal would help the region take a leap forward.

At the signing of the plan yesterday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said although the deal was a fairly unique concept, he was confident the projects would be successful.

“I am 100 per cent confident that we will have success. This is a substantial and significant investment by the levels of government that you see represented,” Mr Pitt said.

“I’m just so pleased that we are delivering as we said we would, and this will be a year of delivery – 2020.”

The deal will deliver tens of millions of dollars in funding to the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regions through the Federal Government and contributions from respective councils and key partners.

More than $5 million will go toward an Ag Tech Precinct at Bargara, $15 million for a Royal Flying Doctor Service training facility and nearly $42 million toward the Quay St demaining.

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government wanted to see the projects implemented quickly.

“The Implementation Plan outlines the projects, the contributions. We will obviously work towards timelines, some of these projects are actually near completion, some are about to start,” he said.

The Hinkler Deal was originally meant to be a collaborative effort between all three levels of government, but there were issues at a state level over the inclusion of Maryborough.

“We would love to have had the State Government on-board with a stronger contribution,” Mr Pitt said.

“They are putting in more than $9 million for roads projects and I thank them for that.

“Obviously, they have decided not to be involved with the remainder of the deal, which is unfortunate, but that is the choice they have made.”

Fraser Coast acting mayor Darren Everard and Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey both agreed it was an important step for the region.

“Local governments are happy with a dollar for any type of project, but here today to have these projects in the Implementation Plan signed off is a sign of confidence in this region and it’s a way of continuing the confidence and positivity right across the region,” Cr Dempsey said.