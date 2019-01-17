New speed limits confirmed for major roads

AUTHORITIES have finalised the speed limits for three major southeast Queensland highway upgrades due for completion before the end of 2020.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the new speed limits for the Gateway Motorway North, Toowoomba Second Range Crossing and Bruce Highway upgrade on the Sunshine Coast.

A DTMR spokeswoman said the majority of the new Gateway upgrade, which includes widening the road to six lanes, would have a 100km/h limit when the $1.143 billion project is completed.

Stirling Hinchliffe and Luke Howarth overlook work at the Deagon Deviation.

But a short curved section near St John Fisher College at Bracken Ridge will be posted at 90km/h "to maintain safety and efficiency".

Work including new linemarking, completion of safety barriers, signage and the installation of intelligent transport systems on the project is due for completion with the next few months.

The 41km Toowoomba Second Range Crossing will also have a 100km/h limit for the majority of the road however the steepest sections east of Mort St will be limited to 90km/h.

The $1.6 billion project will provide a bypass to the north of Toowoomba, connecting the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa to Gore Highway at Athol.

A 24km section connecting the Gore Highway to just north of Toowoomba opened on December 8 last year with the remaining sections expected to open from mid this year.

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing

The final project to be completed will be the Bruce Highway upgrade between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Motorway on the Sunshine Coast.

The spokeswoman said the speed limit would return to 110km/h when work was completed in late 2020, "weather permitting".

Plan of the upgrade to the Bruce Highway between Caloundra and Mooloolaba. Photo Lachie Millard

RACQ Head of Public Policy Dr Rebecca Michael said that the speed limits all appeared "appropriate" for the standards of roads. "We'd urge drivers to take note of the posted speed limits and, as always, drive to conditions," she said.

Dr Rebecca Michael from RACQ agrees with the new speed limits on the three critical road projects.

Dr Michael said the completed roads would improve safety and traffic flows and reduce some of the crippling congestion clogging southeast Queensland roads.

"The northern section of the Gateway Motorway was a bottleneck and source of motorist frustration for many years," she said.

"The additional lanes and enhanced design will greatly improve safety as well as reduce congestion and delays for motorists."

Congested traffic heading north on the Gateway Motorway at Nudgee in 2015 before the road was widened to six lanes.