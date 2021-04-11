Menu
Naughtons Gap Rd will be closed for at least three months. ​
Major road to remain closed for at least three months

Tessa Flemming
10th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Northern Rivers road will remain closed for at least the next three months as Richmond Valley Council assesses a flood-related landslip.

Richmond Valley council community service director Delivery Angela Jones said Naughtons Gap Rd was continuing to move following the initial landslip caused by last month's flooding event.

Ms Jones said a detailed geotechnical assessment was required before any repairs could be undertaken.

"What we do know is that there has been a substantial slippage of earth quite deep underneath the road, which has destabilised the pavement and created a series of expanding cracks," she said.

"Our goal now is to understand how fast these cracks are moving, and how much of the surrounding soil has been weakened.

"This will give council a picture of what is needed to properly rebuild the road in the most resilient and cost-effective manner possible, and then make an application for disaster funding from Transport for NSW."

Ms Jones said Naughtons Gap Rd was a vital Northern Rivers road with approximately 1300 vehicles a day during normal operation, and a top priority for repair.

"Council apologises for the inconvenience for those residents who rely on this arterial road, but due to the possibility of the road slipping further, we simply cannot risk any traffic movements," Ms Jones said.

"Only once we have a detailed picture of the extent of the movement underneath the road can we begin considering options for repairs.

"Our priority is to assess the problem, develop a realistic solution, and provide a time frame for repairs as soon as possible.

"We will continue to provide regular updates to the community on this evolving situation."

Diversions are currently in place around Naughtons Gap via Manifold Rd.

