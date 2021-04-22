Major retailers trading hours for Anzac Day
Don't miss out on getting essentials for Anzac Day.
With Anzac Day falling on a Sunday, most of the country won't get a long weekend, but that doesn't mean retailers won't adjust their hours.
In the ACT, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland in particular all have Monday, April 26, as a public holiday. Some other regional areas, like the Cocos Keeling Islands and Christmas Island, will also get the Monday off.
Dawn services are set to kick off across the country along with marches.
Below is a comprehensive list of the opening times for all the major Aussie retailers over Anzac Day weekend.
Woolworths
• Anzac Day (April 25)
NSW
All stores open from 1pm.
ACT
All stores open from 1pm.
Victoria
All stores open from 1pm.
Queensland
Most stores closed
Westen Australia
Most stores closed
South Australia
Most stores open at 12pm
Northern Territory
Most stores open at 1pm
Tasmania
All stores open from 12.30pm
• Monday, April 26
As it's a public holiday in some states only, Woolworths would encourage customers to check the opening hours of their local store by visiting their website.
Bunnings
• Anzac Day (April 25) and Monday, April 26
NSW
Check local store for trading hours, but open for regular trading hours on Monday
ACT
All stores open from 1pm to 7pm. Open 7am to 7pm on Monday
Victoria
Check local store for trading hours, but open for regular trading hours on Monday
Queensland
All stores closed on Anzac Day. On Monday, check local store for trading hours
Westen Australia
Check local store for trading hours on both days
South Australia
Check local store for trading hours on both days
Northern Territory
Check local store for trading hours on both days
Tasmania
All stores open from 12.30pm to 6pm, but open for regular trading hours on Monday
Kmart
• Anzac Day (April 25)
NSW
All stores open at 1.30pm and check local store for Monday trading hours
ACT
All stores open at 1.30pm and check local store for Monday trading hours
Victoria
All stores open at 1pm, except for Albury which opens at 1.30pm.
Queensland
All stores closed on Anzac Day.
Westen Australia
South Hedland, Karratha, Broome, Albany, Eaton Fair, Busselton open from 1pm.
South Australia
Mount Gambier opens 12pm; Mount Barker, Port Lincoln, Victor Harbour, Murray Bridge, Port Pirie, Rundle Mall, Whyalla, Berri, Port Augusta open 1pm.
Northern Territory
Darwin and Coolalinga open 1pm to 7pm; Alice Springs and Katherine open 1pm to 6pm.
Tasmania
All stores open at 1pm.
• Monday, April 26
Kmart advises customers to check local stores for Monday trading hours
Big W
• Anzac Day (April 25)
NSW
Most stores open from 1pm.
ACT
Most stores open from 1pm.
Victoria
Most stores open from 1pm.
Queensland
Most stores closed
Westen Australia
Most stores closed
South Australia
Most stores open at 12pm
Northern Territory
Most stores open at 1pm
Tasmania
Most stores open at 1pm
• Monday, April 26
Kmart advices customers to check local stores for Monday trading hours
BWS
• Anzac Day (April 25)
Most stores are open from either 1pm or 1:15pm and closing between 6pm-7pm.
• Monday, April 26
Stores in ACT, QLD, SA and WA will have reduced trading hours, but BWS recommends customer check with their local store
Dan Murphy's
• Anzac Day (April 25)
Most stores are open from either 1pm or 1:15pm and closing between 6pm-7pm.
• Monday, April 26
Stores in ACT, QLD, SA and WA will have reduced trading hours, but BWS recommends customer check with their local store
Originally published as Major retailers trading hours for Anzac Day