Major retailer forced to close in Childers this weekend

ONE of Childers’ major retailers will be forced to close their doors for four days over the Christmas period as a result of the state’s trading hour laws.

The way the gazetted public holidays fall in 2020 means major stores and shopping centres, such as Woolworths in Childers will be forced to shut their doors at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

They are then prohibited from opening until Tuesday morning, December 29.

Childers is one of 16 regional Queensland areas affected.

Areas including Longreach, Mount Isa, Blackwater, Weipa and Roma will also be affected under the laws.

But while Woolworths will have to close its doors, local traders will be able to continue servicing the community.

Childers Chamber of Commerce president Teena Mammino said while it was unfortunate to see the town’s Woolworths store closed for the four days, they were fortunate the local IGA store was still able to open.

“We hope everyone does well over the Christmas period,” she said.

NRA manager of industry policy David Stout said the four-day closure would be extremely inconvenient for consumers, but even worse – a massive drain on employment creation in regional areas.

“This four-day forced closure could not come at a worse time for regional centres that have struggled throughout the year with covid and the lack of visitors,” he said.

“Christmas trading is the time when so many people have normal expenses, and workers are looking for every opportunity to pick up extra shifts to help make ends meet.

“For shoppers, being locked out of supermarkets and department stores at one of the busiest times of the year is extremely inconvenient. And in the past we’ve seen that inconvenience turn to crisis when the forced shutdown coincides with a natural disaster and people are prevented from stocking up on essential items.”

While the laws will prevent Woolworths at Childers from opening, the local Childers IGA will continue trading through the weekend – only being closed on Christmas Day.

