Major projects on new CEO's agenda

SPEARHEADING major projects, budget discussions and taking the time to meet Bundaberg Regional Council's 800-plus employees are on Steve Johnston's to do list as he finds his feet in the CEO role.

"The Mayor's priorities for me are really to drive the big strategic projects - the airport redevelopment, the main street redevelopment, the waterfront redevelopment and Burnett Heads - to look at opportunities to fund those where ever possible by accessing state and federal grants,” he said.

"With those bigger picture projects what we're looking for is where ever possible to do public/private partnerships, or at least partnerships where we might be able to get funding from the other two levels of government.

"So that's going to be my focus initially.

"Obviously then there's the day-to-day running of the council and getting to now the 800-odd employees.

"Getting out and meeting more of the staff and seeing more of the facilities.”

Mr Johnston appointment to the role is return to a region he knows well, he was the former Bundaberg Regional Council deputy CEO and Isis Shire Council CEO and still owns a house at Woodgate purchased 17 years ago.

But a lot has changed since he took a redundancy payout following the council amalgamations in 2008, a decision he's says he's comfortable with.

"I made a decision to take a redundancy and explore other opportunities,” he said.

"What's happened in the intervening time probably proved that was the right decision

"It was a call that was entirely up to me and the time and I'm confident I made the right decision.

"Fortunately I like to think that I might have acquired some skills and experience in between that have equipped me better to run a council this size.”

It's those skills that Mr Johnston will bring to the table, particularly the political knowledge gained and relationships built during his time as deputy director-general at the Department of Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning.

"Certainly political skills, two years with PIA (Planning Institute of Australia) in Canberra and seven years in Brisbane at State Government,” he said.

"I had 30 years with local government before I left so I've had seven years out looking from the outside in, rather than the inside out, so I think that's broadened my perspectives.”