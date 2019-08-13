Menu
Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
Crime

WATCH: Reports man with knife arrested in Sydney CBD

13th Aug 2019 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM

A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

More to come.

