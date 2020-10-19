Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
News

Major outage shuts out bank customers

by Anton Nilsson
19th Oct 2020 1:03 PM

NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

More to come

Originally published as Major outage shuts out bank customers

banks editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        News AN ELECTION is coming up soon. We take a look at the people who have put their hand up.

        Bundy Greens candidate once ran against Tim Nicholls

        Premium Content Bundy Greens candidate once ran against Tim Nicholls

        News Bundaberg’s Greens candidate has been described as an “anti-coal activist” who once...

        A-league footballer Shane Smeltz seeks Bundy pollie job

        Premium Content A-league footballer Shane Smeltz seeks Bundy pollie job

        News FOOTBALLER Shane Smeltz has played in the A-league and played in the 2010 FIFA...

        Labor candidate for Burnett has masters in mental health

        Premium Content Labor candidate for Burnett has masters in mental health

        News LABOR has revealed some details about Burnett candidate Kerri Morgan.