WE LIKE IT: The NewsMail hit 50,000 likes today.

WE LIKE IT: The NewsMail hit 50,000 likes today. NewsMail

THE NewsMail's Facebook page hit 50,000 likes today.

Thanks to all our readers who engage with our page and make it what it is.

Click here to like our Facebook page and stay up to date with the latest news from around Bundaberg.