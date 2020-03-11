Major interest for property investment

NATIONWIDE investors have shown significant interest for a property housing a flagship retailer with a solid return.

Retail giants Rivers have renewed their tenancy lease in the Bourbong St building, which is listed for auction.

121 Bourbong St.

The space has already received significant attention from prospective buyers around the country.

Burgess Rawson director of sales Glenn Conridge said the property situated beside the current Dimmeys store, is a reliable investment with strong returns and lease terms.

“It is a great property that really ticks all the boxes for investors,” Mr Conridge said.

“Fifty inquiries have been lodged by interested buyers, after just one week of the campaign going live.”

Sitting on 1,333 sqm land, the 26.6m frontage opens up to Bundaberg’s busiest streets.

Mr Conridge said Rivers has renewed their tenancy until 2027 with an estimated return of $207,594 per annum, excluding GST.

Unless sold prior, the property will be sold in a portfolio auction on March 31.

For more information about the investment listing at 121 Bourbong St, phone 0413 873 337 or email gconridge@burgessrawson.com.au.