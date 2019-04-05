Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway.
Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway. Emma Murray
Business

Major infrastructure site has been shut down

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Apr 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MACKAY Ring Road project has been closed down.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union visited the worksite this morning following phone calls from workers concerned about health and safety.

CFMMEU senior officer Kane Lowth said the site was shut down because it was "unsafe".

He said the site had unfiltered water, did not meet Australian electrical standards and workers were using amenities as workshops.

"It was a pig sty," Mr Lowth said.

The CFMMEU sent workers home from the site, with them not allowed to return to work until the company, CPB Contractors, brings the site up to standard.

"Once the site is tidied up, they can return to work," he said.

Mr Lowth said the company needed to keep on top of safety.

CPB Contractors has been contacted for comment.

cfmey cpb contractors kane lowry mackay mackay ring road ring road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

    premium_icon Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

    Crime A YOUNG father couldn't slither his way out of a visit to court, after police found unregistered pythons, drugs and two "stolen" motorbikes at his home.

    Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    premium_icon Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    Crime Gayndah publican has original bail conditions revoked in court.

    Agriculture Minister calls animal activists 'subhuman'

    premium_icon Agriculture Minister calls animal activists 'subhuman'

    Politics David Littleproud calls out extreme vegans

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics Funding delivered but state says 'we never asked for this'