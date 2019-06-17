Major health scare brings Coast family to their knees

Allan and Sandra Short run Cruise Maroochy but have been "on and off” work undergoing major health problems and need community help.

Allan and Sandra Short run Cruise Maroochy but have been "on and off” work undergoing major health problems and need community help. Che Chapman

A MUCH-loved Coast family of six has been brought to their knees dealing with three serious health blows one after the other.

For the past six months, Kawana couple Sandra and Allan Short have bravely battled separate but very different fights.

In December last year Sandra was diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

It meant her husband Allan, who along with his wife run the popular Cruise Maroochy boat hire company, has been "on and off" work to look after her.

Earlier this year it was Allan's turn to be put through the ringer.

He spent a week undergoing major back surgery in Brisbane and was starting to recover when he found himself in the emergency department.

That was last Tuesday, when doctors discovered an ulcer on his bowels, which caused his gall bladder to rupture and collapse.

It is unknown how long both will be out of work for.

Close family friend Dan Bowman said the pair were "powering" through it, trying to remain positive.

However it's taken a toll.

For the past six months, Kawana couple Allan and Sandra Short have bravely battled separate but very different fights. Contributed

"Obviously they have their off moments. They've really had an ordinary run of luck at the moment," Mr Bowman said.

"They're beautiful people who go out of their way to help other people.

"They are an amazing family too, very well-known through the cruises.

"Allan just wants to be able to support his wife while she goes through her treatment."

Mr Bowman and his wife Trish first met the Shorts through their local church, C3 Powerhouse.

He said the family were always willing to lend a hand, be it for the church or for the Kawana Dolphins, where Allan coached.

Over the weekend Mr Bowman created a GoFundMe Page to help the family on the lengthy journey ahead.

It can be found at Shorty & Sandy's Medical Battle, where already almost $3000 has been raised.

"Shorty (Allan) is such a great character. He's 6 foot 4, a big boy, but such a big softy," he said.

"They've both got a great sense of humour, typical laidback Aussies.

"We've been friends for years."

Mr Bowman said the couple were both focused on battling through their separate issues, but reluctantly accepted that the community wants to help.

"They need it," he said.

"Who knows how long they'll be off work for."