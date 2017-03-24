31°
Major health initiative launched in Bundaberg

24th Mar 2017 5:40 PM
BETTER HEALTH: Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute.
BETTER HEALTH: Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute. Paul Donaldson BUN240317DIAB1

BUNDABERG residents vulnerable to chronic health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke will be put through a six-month program to get their lifestyle back on track under a new State Government initiative.

Funded by the Queensland Government, the $27 million My Health for life program will be delivered by a health alliance led by Diabetes Queensland.

The major health program was launched for the Wide Bay yesterday and Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute said the program would appeal to people looking for a different approach to achieving a healthier lifestyle.

"People often know what is good for them but have difficulty starting or getting to where they need to go,” Ms Trute said.

"That's where we come in. The program recognises everyone is different and will have different barriers and motivation for living a healthier life.

"We work with people to set realistic goals and then show them how they can take small steps to achieve big health results.”

GPs, primary healthcare workers and hospitals will be able to identify eligible patients and refer them to the program.

The program will offer participants six sessions of coaching and support for six months.

The first session is a one-on-one personalised appointment with the remaining sessions delivered in small local groups or by structured phone coaching.

Participants will also have access to a range of tools and resources both on and offline.

Ms Tute believed an investment in preventative measures would stem the growing threat of Type 2 diabetes and save tax dollars down the track.

"It's really about identifying those people that in the coming years, if they don't do anything, they will be diagnosed with those conditions,” she said.

"First people need to have a risk assessment to see if their at risk or high risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke,” she said.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the Wide Bay was the first region in Queensland to benefit from the major health program.

"My health for life is a quality, evidence-based program delivered by health professionals and will be free for eligible participants,” Mr Dick said.

"The fact is a lot of people may not be aware they are at risk of these conditions because the symptoms or signs might not yet be obvious which is why we want to get as many eligible people into the program as possible.”

Information, including eligibility criteria, is available at www.myhealthforlife.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
