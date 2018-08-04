Menu
IMPACT CUT: Darryl Swan and Mick Purvis with their Nestle Blend 43 product.
Business

Major Gympie employer takes a big leap into the future

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Aug 2018 6:13 PM
GYMPIE'S Nestlé Coffee Factory is an icon that has served the community for the past 21 years with its Blend 43.

Recently the company spilled the beans and went green, making the factory one of the only sustainable instant coffee producers in the country.

Gympie's Nestlé is using locally sourced sawdust and spent coffee grounds as boiler fuel.

 

Darryl Swan in front of the sawdust at the Gympie's Nestle headquarters.
Nestlé Engineer Darryl Swan said the company had made a huge difference to its impact on the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We use 100per cent of spent coffee grounds, in conjunction with sawdust, as boiler fuel which in turn equates to both energy savings of more than 110,000 gigajoules in 2017 and ensuring that no spent coffee grounds go to landfill," Mr Swan said.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average Australian household uses 141 gigajoules of energy a year.

 

Darryl Swan in front of the boiler at Gympie's Nestle.
The company aims to stop sending waste to landfill by 2020.

"Nestlé is committed to reducing its impact on the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using resources efficiently, reducing total water consumption across our factories and sites, and achieving zero waste to landfill from our operations by 2020," Mr Swan said.

Engineering manager Mick Purvis said both the sawdust and spent coffee beans were vital to fuel 68 per cent of the factory's energy needs, and to "support our commitment to sustainable and renewable manufacturing practices."

 

Darryl Swan holding up the can of blend 43 produced from Gympie's Nestle headquarters.
"We love that Nescafé Blend 43 is locally produced, tastes great, is the heart of Gympie, and generates employment for the local community," Mr Purvis said.

"Working for Nestlé also allows the team to support the local community through our Nestlé in the Community program, which helps a number of different projects and groups."

