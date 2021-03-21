Floods in catchments, cops urge Coast locals “stay at home”

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Gold Coast, with the Bureau of Meteorology putting out an alert just before 2pm on Sunday March 21.

Bonogin received 82mm in one hour from 11.40am and Mount Nathan also recorded 105mm in a one-hour period.

Meanwhile, residents are being urged to keep away from flooded rivers and creeks, with catchments rising and initial flood warnings in place for the Nerang, Pimpama and Coomera rivers.

Major flooding is occurring in the Tallebudgera Creek and river levels are rising in Currumbin Creek and there is moderate flooding in the Mudgeeraba Creek.

Rainfalls of between 60 to 160mm have been observed in the catchment area since 9am Sunday.

It comes as a woman trapped in her car in floodwaters had to be rescued near the intersection of Valley Dr and Tallebudgera Connection Rd in Tallebudgera on Sunday.

Authorities said firefighters "extracted" her at about midday on March 21, with swift water crews involved in the rescue.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the service had received calls for help from people stuck due to localised flooding, with incidents in Tallai and Nerang-Beaudesert Road.

There was also a three-car vehicle crash on the M1 at Exit 66 just before 12pm, with no injuries and only minor damage to vehicles.

Police have also warned of significant rainfall and localised flooding in Gold Coast suburbs including Mudgeeraba, Robina, Bonogin, Currumbin, Nerang, Reedy Creek, Tallai and more. "Please, if you don't need to be on the roads, stay at home."

Heavy rain is predicted for the Gold Coast for Sunday, with up to 120mm in some parts.

Meanwhile, sandbag stations have been opened across the Gold Coast as severe thunderstorms are predicted, with dangerous surf conditions already closing beaches across the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Gold Coast at about 11am on March 21, with up to 120mm of heavy rain expected across Sunday.

Residents are urged to be aware of the likelihood of localised flash flooding.

The Gold Coast City Council has opened sandbag stations at:

232 Old Pacific Highway, Pimpama (next to City of Gold Coast Coomera Depot)

46 Boyd St, Bilinga (use the service road, next to the City of Gold Coast Tugun Depot)

61 Hutchinson St, Burleigh Heads, (Reedy Creek Waste and Recycling Centre)

Heavy rainfall is predicted across the Gold Coast, with sandbagging stations open across the city

Residents are being urged to only head out if it is safe to do so, drive safely and to the conditions. Council says it was important to note that sandbags can "reduce the impact of flooding if they're placed correctly in appropriate locations around property. They are not waterproof and will not stop the water completely".

Information on road closures can be found at qldtraffic.com.au or call 13 19 40.

SURF Life Saving Queensland closed several Gold Coast beaches on Sunday morning due to dangerous surf conditions.

Beach closed include:

Burleigh Heads

Coolangatta

Currumbin

Greenmount

Mermaid

Miami

North Burleigh

Nobby's

Palm Beach

Rainbow Bay

Tallebudgera

Tugun

Main Beach Point Lookout

Currimundi

Beachgoers are being asked to lifesavers directions and stay out of the water.

