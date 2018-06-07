Major event as pollies sell all things Bundy in Brisbane

QUEENSLAND Parliament will be overflowing with the Bundaberg region's iconic products as local MPs Stephen Bennett and David Batt host an exclusive roadshow event to celebrate all things Bundaberg.

The sixth annual Bundaberg Region Promotion Night will showcase the region's finest produce, attractions and award-winning businesses all under one roof in our state's capital city.

The region will be well-represented with the likes of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Mammino's Gourmet Ice Cream, Bundaberg Rum, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, and local chamber of commerce groups all making a special appearance.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who first launched the event in 2012, said he was proud to once again bring the region's unbeatable produce and unique tourism opportunities and thriving organisations to Brisbane.

"It's no secret that I'm incredibly proud of this region and what we have to offer, and I look forward to being able to once again shine a spotlight on our leading iconic producers, award-wining businesses and tourist attractions,” he said.

"Having these amazing products and services all under the one roof at Parliament House is great exposure for our magnificent region.”

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he was excited to be part of this year's Bundaberg promotion night.

"Bundy has a large number of small businesses, so it's a fantastic chance for our local industries to showcase their great work to all Queensland MPs,” he said.

"Many people already know Bundy for its rum, turtles, and fresh produce so it's a great opportunity to show off these favourites, as well as all our other flourishing businesses that call Bundy home.

Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers (BFVG) managing director Bree Grima said BFVG Cooperative, celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year, was proud to represent the fruit, vegetable, herb and nut producers of Wide Bay Burnett.

The bi-partisan event will be held on Thursday, June 14 at Parliament House.