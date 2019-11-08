Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

BARGARA brews have been flown halfway around the world to cool down business leaders in Singapore.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner offered the refreshing taste of Bargara Brewing Company’s beers at a business dinner in Singapore.

Mr Furner said the quality of the product paired with the sustainability behind the company meant the business leaders were able to sample a quality Australian product.

“Queensland has the perfect weather for having a cold beer or two and Queenslanders love their craft beer,” Mr Furner said.

“Bargara Brewing’s beers are made in Bundaberg, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

“They have a wonderful philosophy of brewing their beers with only rainwater and the highest quality ingredients.

“I’m sure our guests were transported to sunny Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef when they sampled these beers.”