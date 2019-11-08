Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDY BREWS: Bargara Brewing Company‘s head brewer Andrew Clark.
BUNDY BREWS: Bargara Brewing Company‘s head brewer Andrew Clark.
News

Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
8th Nov 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA brews have been flown halfway around the world to cool down business leaders in Singapore.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner offered the refreshing taste of Bargara Brewing Company’s beers at a business dinner in Singapore.

Mr Furner said the quality of the product paired with the sustainability behind the company meant the business leaders were able to sample a quality Australian product.

“Queensland has the perfect weather for having a cold beer or two and Queenslanders love their craft beer,” Mr Furner said.

“Bargara Brewing’s beers are made in Bundaberg, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

“They have a wonderful philosophy of brewing their beers with only rainwater and the highest quality ingredients.

“I’m sure our guests were transported to sunny Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef when they sampled these beers.”

More Stories

business news
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT YOU WANT: Where Bundy people see our future going

        premium_icon WHAT YOU WANT: Where Bundy people see our future going

        News WHILE levels of government do battle over regional deals and plans, the people of Bundaberg have spoken on what they believe is the best way forward.

        IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court...

        Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...

        Local pooch is Miss February for RACQ’s calendar

        premium_icon Local pooch is Miss February for RACQ’s calendar

        News Bundaberg's favourite insta-famous dachshund is Miss February

        Lynham: Inquiry not fastest route for Paradise Dam answers

        premium_icon Lynham: Inquiry not fastest route for Paradise Dam answers

        News BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has renewed his push for a full Parliamentary inquiry...