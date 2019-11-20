MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Jobs, gym coming to Gayndah

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Artist's impression of the future IWC Health and Wellbeing Community Centre in Gayndah. Photo: Contributed

SEVEN or eight new jobs, the return of a public gymnasium, a permanent on-site GP and the ability to attract more allied health professionals were some of the benefits a new health and wellbeing centre in Gayndah would bring.

This is according to IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany, who delivered a presentation last night on the organisation’s proposed $2.43 million Health and Wellbeing Centre on Fielding St, taking over the condemned former YMCA.

IWC is currently awaiting North Burnett Regional Council approval on its development application and needs to finalise other approvals before construction could begin.

Approvals include permission to demolish the YMCA, although the Sports Stadium will be kept.

If all goes to plan, Mr Mulvany said construction would begin in March or April next year and be completed by February 2021.

The new centre will be attached to the Sports Stadium via a breezeway, allowing community use of the stadium without impacting on IWC’s primary operations.

Mr Mulvany said they were considering refurbishments on the stadium, which may include resurfacing the floor, replacing the lights and installing commercial-grade fans.

A new gymnasium with male and female change rooms would be attached to the stadium.

However, Mr Mulvany added some caveats – it would not be a “bodybuilding” gym, but have a focus on safe movement.

Proposed opening hours of 7am – 9pm have been mooted but not confirmed.

“We haven’t even looked at fees, but it won’t be expensive,” Mr Mulvany said.

Likewise, it would likely not operate on a membership basis, but rather users would buy 10-session passes, for instance.

While IWC won’t initiate classes in the gym, they are “happy to work with” any local providers who would like to pitch ideas.

The new centre would contain 24 parking spaces, but Mr Mulvany said IWC envisaged only seven – eight in use at any given time.

He said with a “good facility and good management”, IWC was confident of attracting allied health professionals, revealing they had already been in contact with cardiac and ophthalmology teams.

Eventually, they hope to have a permanent GP on-site.

Mr Mulvany said IWC was not building the centre to make a profit.

“If you do something in Gayndah, it’s not something you do as an investment to make money,” he said.

“It fitted in with our philosophy of bringing back much-needed services to the region.

“We’ve known for a long time the gaps in the region, which are common (to rural areas) but prolific.”