Motorists are facing long delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck and car collided. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Major delays after Bruce Hwy truck crash at Caboolture

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 10:12 AM
Delays are building near the Bruce Highway at Caboolture after a truck crash on an on ramp.

Emergency services were called to reports a truck and car had collided on the Bruce Highway on ramp off Bribie Island road about 8.30am.

Motorcyclist killed, hour delays after Pacific Mwy pileup

Person feared dead in Bruce Highway truck smash

Two people in a stable condition are being assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have advised motorists heading south to expect about 20-minute delays.

Originally published as Major delays after Bruce Hwy truck crash near Brisbane

