Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police
NT Police
News

Police investigate shock baby death

by CHELSEA HEANEY
19th Sep 2018 9:47 AM

NORTHERN Territory Police are investigating the death of an infant in an inner-city suburb of Palmerston.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said major crime detectives were investigating the death of a young child in Woodroffe overnight.

"A crime scene has been established out in the suburb," Mr O'Brien said. "It won't affect traffic or pedestrian movement."

He said the investigation was ongoing and that further details would be provided by Police, Fire and Emergency Services media later today.

 

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said paramedics were called to the Palmerston Fire Station at 8:10pm last night for a baby who was in cardiac arrest.

"We took over the care from the fire officers on the scene and then transported that patient to the Palmerston hospital where unfortunately the baby was declared deceased a short time later," he said.

"We tried our best, the fireys did everything they could.

"For me, it is a normal reaction to ring triple triple-0 and to rush to the nearest scene where first aid can be administered."

crime editors picks infant death northern territory palmerston police

Top Stories

    On the run: Bundy's most wanted man is still out there

    On the run: Bundy's most wanted man is still out there

    Breaking DETECTIVES investigating multiple robbery incidents in Bundaberg have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

    CAN IT: Councillor calls for high-rise to be scrapped

    premium_icon CAN IT: Councillor calls for high-rise to be scrapped

    Council News Group says at "least one councillor is listening” about high-rise

    Summer's bright idea for spring

    premium_icon Summer's bright idea for spring

    Community Decorations to make life easier

    Bundy shop owner sexually assaults teenage employee

    premium_icon Bundy shop owner sexually assaults teenage employee

    Crime Grocer pleads guilty to smacking 'naughty' worker on bottom

    Local Partners