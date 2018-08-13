Major council project wins big building awards

AWARD-WINNING MULTIPLEX: Andrew Murchie from Murchie Constructions, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the opening of the Multiplex back in January

AWARD-WINNING MULTIPLEX: Andrew Murchie from Murchie Constructions, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the opening of the Multiplex back in January Mike Knott BUN240118MULTIPLEX1

THE Bundaberg Regional Council Multiplex won awards in two categories at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards 2018 on Friday night.

Stage two of the project was a hit for contractor Murchie Contructions, taking out Project of the Year and Community Service Facilities awards for the Bundaberg region.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesperson Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the Multiplex was a major achievement in engineering and architecture.

"This major project represents the high level of talent and skill found in the Bundaberg Region with Council staff, contractor Murchie Constructions and local trades and suppliers working together to deliver such a high quality facility,” Mr Sommerfeld said.

Officially opened in January, Mr Sommerfeld said the Multiplex was a vital community facility and one of many local projects and builders recognised on the awards night.

"The Multiplex is a cornerstone project for Bundaberg Regional Council which will strengthen community interaction, foster economic opportunity, support employment and improve Bundaberg's emergency evacuation capabilities,” he said.

Winners of the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Awards now head off to the state awards which will be held in October.