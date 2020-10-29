Menu
Years after other venues across the country kicked the habit, the owner of two major casinos have announced a major change is coming by 2023.
Business

Major change for two casinos revealed

by Thomas Morgan
29th Oct 2020 10:40 AM
The owner of the major $3.6 billion casino project in Brisbane's CBD has announced smoking indoors will be outright banned from the premises when it opens in 2022.

Star Entertainment Group, which is also the owner of Treasury Casino and Star Casinos on the Gold Coast and in Sydney, has been exempted from anti-smoking legislation in both Queensland and New South Wales.

Supercell threat not over as lightning, hail smash southeast

Kevin Rudd: 'I can't recall meeting Jeffrey Epstein'

Billion-dollar projects to transform Brisbane by 2025

Most venues in both states are prohibited from allowing designated indoor smoking areas, but casinos have been allowed to operate so-called "premium gaming rooms."

In an announcement Thursday morning, Star chief executive Matt Bekier said the new $3.6b Queen's Wharf will do away with designated smoking areas.

A render of Queen’s Wharf. Picture: Star
Mr Bekier also said the Gold Coast and Sydney venues would transition to smoke-free indoors over the same period.

"We are seeing fewer and fewer customers wanting to smoke indoors," he said.

"More and more of our guests are demanding an entirely smoke-free indoor environment and over several years we have been gradually reducing the smoking options in our premium gaming areas."

Smoking rates across Australia had plunged in recent decades. Picture: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Only 11 per cent of Australians aged over 14 were daily smokers, Mr Bekier said.

"We will cease to operate premium gaming rooms with smoking facilities after a transition period to redesign our existing properties," he said.

When complete, Queen's Wharf will include four hotels, 50 bars, restaurants and cafes as well as retail space.

A bridge linking to South Bank is also being built as part of the project.

