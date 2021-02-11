Major Burnett Hwy ‘likely’ closed all day by truck rollover

A major Burnett highway is likely to remain closed all day following a serious truck rollover.

Emergency services were called to the Burnett Highway at 5.09am this morning after a truck rolled near Blees Rd at Mundubbera.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the occupant of the truck was transported to Mundubbera Hospital stable with a minor burn.

Two bystanders were assessed for minor lacerations however did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the highway was closed and would likely remain so most of the day.