Major Bundy shopping centre reveals $2m development

STOCKLAND Bundaberg has started installation of a $2 million rooftop solar project to provide clean, green, renewable energy to the centre.

The highly anticipated project will see Stockland work with Verdia to install a 1,027 KW system comprised of 2,668 solar panels that will cover a roof area of approximately 5282 square metres.

The system is expected to generate approximately 1,659,000 kWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power 306 homes and is expected to be switched on in November this year.

Peter Cocking, Stockland Bundaberg's centre manager, said the move would improve the environmental footprint of the centre by creating clean energy.

"We are committed to offering customers a more sustainable shopping experience and the solar project at Stockland Bundaberg is an important step towards a more sustainable future,” Mr Cocking said.

The Bundaberg installation forms part of Stockland's national retail solar rollout, Australia's largest ever retail property solar program.

Stockland has committed to a $23.5 million national investment in solar, and is currently installing more than nine rugby fields, across 10 retail centres around the country.

Combined, the project is expected to produce 17.2 GWh of energy every year, the equivalent to driving an electric car around the world 2,381 times.

The rollout will add to Stockland's existing solar capacity to deliver a total of 14.56MW by 2020.

Davina Rooney, Stockland's sustainability general manager, said the company was committed to investing in sustainable energy.

"We've already invested more than $4.5 million in successful solar projects at four of our shopping centres in NSW and look forward to extending this across another 10 centres, including Stockland Bundaberg,” Ms Rooney said.

Stockland Bundaberg is a 22,795 square metre sub-regional shopping centre anchored by Woolworths, Big W and JB Hi Fi, and includes four additional mini-majors and 64 specialty stores.

It is the anchor mall at the centre of the rapidly growing West Bundaberg retail precinct.