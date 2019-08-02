Major Avoca development gets green light

GREEN LIGHT: A 163 site relocatable home park plus 90 ensuited-rooms residential care facility has been approved in Avoca.

A MAJOR development for Avoca, located on the last large undeveloped site zoned low density in the suburb, has been given the green light.

This week's approval of 163 relocatable home park sites and a 90 ensuited-room residential care facility aims to assist in alleviating the waiting times experienced by applicants for existing aged care facilities in Bundaberg, and provide further locational choice opportunities for residents.

Located off River Spring Dr, the lot was created as part of the overall River Springs Avoca masterplan estate and according to the development application submitted in May, while there are further stages of the estate subdivision that are currently approved but not yet realised over the site, demand for traditional residential lots mitigated against further development of that approval.

"As a consequence, the developer has explored alternative development scenarios for the site to address contemporary demand trends," the application stated.

"The demographics indicate a lifestyle village for seniors and Residential care facility would be appropriate for the locality and region.

"Bundaberg's population has been consistently, albeit relatively slowly, growing with a 1.38 per cent growth rate in 2018.

"The median age is 45 years old. From the 2016 Census, 30 per cent of Bundaberg's population was 60 years and over."

Offering a lifestyle to potential residents, the approved plans also include communal ancillary buildings and facilities, such as a community centre, swimming pool, lawn bowling green, maintenance workshop and sales centre, which would eventually be converted to a craft centre.

The development also aims to take advantaged of the proximity to a number of services including the growing commercial retail precinct of Stockland Kensington, Stockland Bundaberg and Johanna Boulevard, which includes many larger retailers, as well as the new Bundaberg Private Day hospital.

Other health services less than 5km away include the Mater Hospital and Bundaberg Hospital.