Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas Airbus A380.
A Qantas Airbus A380.
Business

Major announcement expected at Wellcamp Airport today

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

IT is understood Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to make a major announcement near Toowoomba this morning.

The Premier told a women on boards lunch yesterday they should expect to see more announcements from her government this week.

The announcement comes as sources told The Chronicle they received invitations from Qantas to attend an event at Wellcamp Airport this morning.

The airline is expected to make an announcement on the location of its first regional Pilot Training Academy.

A Qantas spokeswoman would not confirm the event when asked.

Earlier this week the spokeswoman confirmed to The Chronicle the announcement on the location of the academy was still expected before the end of September.

Qantas announced in June Toowoomba was one of nine shortlisted locations for one of two pilot training academies.

The other locations include Alice Springs, Bendigo, Busselton, Dubbo, Launceston, Mackay, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

If Toowoomba is chosen as the location, the academy would be based out at Wellcamp Airport. The Wagner family has committed $55 million to the proposal.

The academy is expected to bring 700 new jobs to the region and could boost the local economy by $600 million.

The first site chosen for an academy is expected to open in 2019, while the second site is expected to become operational in 2020.

annastacia palaszczuk qantas qantas pilot training academy wellcamp airport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BUNDY ROADS: Push for safer links

    premium_icon BUNDY ROADS: Push for safer links

    Politics TOO many fatalities have taken place between our coastal towns and the city centre, and Bundaberg's MPs are making a stand.

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    No conflict of interest: Dempsey refutes Barnes's allegation

    premium_icon No conflict of interest: Dempsey refutes Barnes's allegation

    Council News 'I'm a Mayor of a regional council and I meet many people'

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy indigenous leader backs PM's separate celebration idea

    premium_icon Bundy indigenous leader backs PM's separate celebration idea

    News Blackman welcomes Morrison's opening move

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    INCREDIBLE SAVE: Boys in rip rescued by rookie lifeguard

    premium_icon INCREDIBLE SAVE: Boys in rip rescued by rookie lifeguard

    News Dramatic rescue as lifeguard steps up

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners