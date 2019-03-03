‘Sad really’: Daw the latest victim of racial abuse

North Melbourne big man Majak Daw is the latest victim of a cowardly racist slur on social media.

Just a week after Eddie Betts called out a fan after copping racial abuse on his own Instagram account, Daw was the focus of similar abuse on the AFL's official Facebook page.

The Kangas star was yesterday photographed sitting in the crowd - engaging with the son of teammate Jed Anderson - during his club's JLT Series clash with St Kilda.

In a sorry day for the code, which continues to try to stamp racism from the game, one Facebook user replied to the post with a horrendous comment:

North Melbourne Majak Daw is back training with the Kangas. Pic: David Caird

"What a frightening experience for the youngster. Face to face with a go rilla," the comment read.

There were a number of other posts of a similar nature, which the Herald Sun does not wish to publish.

The post has since been deleted from Facebook, but not before one user was quick to respond.

"What a disgusting piece of s--t you must be to post this rubbish. And then there are those that 'like' or 'laugh' in reply. Sad really," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Geelong champion and AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield, who last week labelled the comment on Betts "disgusting", simply retweeted the post.

Saturday's image of a smiling Daw was a welcome sight for footy fans and comes as the talented defender continues his comeback from serious injury, sustained in an incident on Melbourne's Bolte Bridge.