Lake McKenzie is one of the places were planned maintenance will be carried out in coming weeks on Fraser Island.
News

Maintenance to be carried out in popular island tourist spots

Carlie Walker
13th Jan 2021 5:30 PM
An alert has been issued by the Department of Environment and Science regarding planned building maintenance on Fraser Island.

A number of sites currently have maintenance planned, including at:

  • Lake Boomanjin between January 11 and 15
  • Lake Birrabeen between January 18 and 20
  • Central Station campground between January 21 to 27
  • Lake McKenzie toilet block 3 and fenced picnic area between January 28 to February 3
  • Lake McKenzie toilet block 2 and fenced picnic area from February 4 to 10 and Lake McKenzie toilet block 1 and fenced picnic area between February 11 and 1

Access to facilities may be restricted at certain times.

The public has been asked to observe all signage barriers and directions from rangers and do not enter closed areas.

