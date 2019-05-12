Camerons lead the way in Storm rout

Cameron starred for the Storm. Smith or Munster. Take your pick. But it was all Cameron for Melbourne. The Storm duo who were said to have engaged in a war of words during their last start loss to Cronulla.

This coupled with a Craig Bellamy post-game serve set up a magical performance for the Storm who raced in 11 tries to two.

As the Eels revoked memories of their wooden spoon run last year to hand them one of their worst defeats in the club's history but not enough to overcome their biggest loss to the Storm which was a 64-4 drubbing in 2013.

Munster scored twice including the opening try in the 13th minute while it is remarkable to think Smith may be in career best form. He finished with a line break assist and try assist before he was given a spell with 15 minutes remaining.

The match ended with a length of the field effort from the Storm with Josh Addo-Carr racing 80 metres after a Ryan Papenhuyzen kick return to score.

"I'm happy with their response," Storm coach Craig Bellamy said. "It's a different side to what we've had in the past. There are some younger guys without a doubt.

I just want to be more a Storm team - what we've been since the inception of the Storm. I was not just happy but proud.

Curtis Scott shrugged off more than some off field issues with a 100 metre try. He pushed past three Eels players before carrying Blake Ferguson over the try line to score one of the best solo tries of the season to start the second half. Scott came from the field late, with a suspected broken foot.

"He played great tonight," Bellamy said. "He is very disappointed with what looks like a reasonably major injury."