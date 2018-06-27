Magpies' unbeaten run ends in forfeit

LEAGUE: Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan is fearful his side's chances of winning this year's premiership are slipping away.

The Magpies urgently need players to make sure they remain in the Northern Districts Rugby League after forfeiting against Avondale on Sunday.

The previously unbeaten side lost their first game of the season when they couldn't field more than nine players in the contest.

The scores were locked at 14-14 at half-time when the forfeit came.

"We had 11 play and then had two injuries the first in the 10th minute and then another one 25 minutes in,” Brennan said.

"We had another one at half-time so we had to walk off.

"We are really struggling for numbers.”

Brennan said despite the success on the field, the club had lost players through injury, work commitments and a couple had even left the area.

"It's so frustrating - I've never seen it happen and I've been involved in rugby league since the age of 6,” he said.

"Not many sides win seven from seven and then forfeit because they can't get numbers.”

Brennan said the side had nine players available for this week and needed more.

"I'd love to have 18 but if I can get 14 to 15 that would be great,” he said.

"If we can three to four blokes to sign on it could help us immensely to win the premiership.”

If you are interested in playing the club will hold a training session tomorrow.

Players will need to sign before the June 30 deadline and be required to play three games to be eligible for finals.

For more information, phone Mitch Brennan on 0407 671 209.

The side will play South Kolan in the next round at home at the Gary Larson Oval on Saturday night. The Sharks defeated Agnes Water 38-28 in the other game of round eight.