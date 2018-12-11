Menu
Rampaging Easts player Ross Larsen is stopped by the Tigers players during this year's season. He now moves to The Waves for next season.
Magpies leave the nest and join the Tigers

Shane Jones
11th Dec 2018 5:58 PM
LEAGUE: Anything you can do, we can do as well.

The Waves have signed two players from Easts after the Magpies recruited three players from this year's Tigers squad that won the A-grade premiership.

The NewsMail revealed yesterday that Easts signed Tyrell Howard and Chris Ford for next season's competition.

It follows the addition of Trent Seeds last month as well.

Now, The Waves have returned fire by signing Ross Larsen and Tyrone Ward for next year.

Both are Easts juniors with Ward winning titles with the club in under-15 (2011) and under-18 (2013) before playing seniors for the past few years.

Larsen was also part of the team for the under-15 triumph and also played seniors for the club for the past two seasons.

Both combined for five tries during this season as the side made the finals.

"To be honest, they weren't happy with the way they were being treated at Easts with the new players coming in,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

"That was what I got off them when I spoke to them.

"They heard all the good stuff that we were doing and decided to join.”

The announcement coincided with the resigning of Reece Maughan who moved from Easts to The Waves last year before this year's premiership winning season.

He was one of the best players for The Waves this year scoring 10 tries.

Maughan also showed his durability playing all 20 matches the Tigers played in the season.

He was the only A-grade player to do that.

Kaufusi said while it was disappointing to lose players to Easts he understood why they did it.

He said the offer of jobs was too good to refuse and a lot of the boys liked to follow each other to the same club.

But he was confident The Waves would still be strong next season.

The club starts preseason training next month.

