Magpies fly into the NDRL final

ON THE RUN: Miriam Vale's Jed Faraway in full flight against Avondale on Sunday at Tegege Oval. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan admits the turnaround of his club has been like a fairytale this season.

The Magpies are the first side into the Northern Districts Rugby League grand final after beating Avondale 28-14 on Sunday at Tegege Oval.

This is the same side that almost quit the competition with no players signed up at the start.

Miriam Vale qualfied after a 40 minute spell that blew the winner of the past two grand finals away.

Locked at 4-4 after 25 minutes, the Magpies scored four unanswered tries to get to a 26-4 lead and hold on to win.

"We stuck to our game plan and got the ideal outcome,” Brennan said.

"The job isn't done yet, we've got one more hurdle to go.”

The side might have one more game to win but that hasn't stopped the town of Miriam Vale getting ready for it.

The town will host the grand final, after winning the right earlier this season.

The Magpies get to play the decider at home.

"We still have two weeks to go and they've already started to get on board,” Brennan said.

"There is already plenty of talk and the town is getting behind the boys.”

Brennan said the journey to get to this point had been worth the fight at the start of the year to get the team ready.

"The side had their doubts about whether we would play,” he said.

"It's a great story for our club.”

But Brennan now has a dilemma. He has to tell some players they will miss the grand final with almost a full squad to choose from.

"Sunday was the first time we've had a full team,” he said.

"There will be some tough decisions to be made telling players they aren't playing.”

Miriam Vale now have a week off and play the winner of Avondale and South Kolan who defeated Agnes Water 60-12 to end the Marlins season.

The Tigers and Sharks play off in the preliminary final at 2pm this Sunday at Agnes Water.