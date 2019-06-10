Magpies clip Panthers, move to fourth

FLYING HIGH: Easts player Dylan Taylor dives over the line to score against Western Suburbs.

LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs coach Mick O'Sullivan says Saturday's win against Wests was one of the gutsiest his side has done this season so far.

The side won 40-16 in the latest round of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade at Brothers Sports Complex to make it two wins in a row.

But the Magpies were forced to play for most of the contest with one less player.

Magpies forward Chris Ford was sent off in the first half.

"There was a tackle infringement and he must have said something to the referee that sent him off,” O'Sullivan said.

"A bloke with that much experience off was going to hurt us.

"But Matt Craven spoke to the boys at half time and they dug in, pushed in defence and got the job done.”

The team also impressively got the win without Trent Seeds and Billy James-Stefaniuk scoring.

The Magpies, without the two leading try scorers from the past few years in the competition scoring, were able to get 40 points past the Panthers.

"It's what we've been working on, using our wingers and flanks to score,” O'Sullivan said.

"Trent Seeds played an unselfish game, he could have scored himself but he helped with try assists.”

New Fijian recruits Josateki Masibalavu and Sakenasa Lalakomacuata combined for three tries with five eighth Dylan Taylor scoring a double as well.

The side now moves to fourth on the ladder, moving past the Panthers in fifth.

The NewsMail tried to contact Wests for comment but they weren't available.

Easts will now take on the Wallaroos next week with Wests to take on the unbeaten Past Brothers. Both games are at Salter Oval next Saturday.