Magpies bounce back in the NDRL

TRY DIVE: Billy Sarnadsky scored two tries for Avondale. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL1

LEAGUE: Everything is almost back to normal for the Miriam Vale Magpies.

The side maintained top position on the Northern Districts Rugby League ladder with a 36-18 win over South Kolan on Saturday night at Gary Larson Oval.

Fielding a full team, after forfeiting the week before, the Magpies fell 14-0 down early before scoring 36 of the last 40 points of the game to win.

The victory was the side's eighth this season and keeps them three games clear of Avondale who moved to second after beating Agnes Water 102-0.

The Tigers became the first side this season to score more than 100 points in a game and win by more than 100 as well.

Both Sam Wylie and Dylan Arndt scored a hattrick.

The competition has a week off before and resuming on July 15 in South Kolan.