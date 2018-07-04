Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRY DIVE: Billy Sarnadsky scored two tries for Avondale.
TRY DIVE: Billy Sarnadsky scored two tries for Avondale. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL1
Sport

Magpies bounce back in the NDRL

Shane Jones
by
4th Jul 2018 10:55 AM

LEAGUE: Everything is almost back to normal for the Miriam Vale Magpies.

The side maintained top position on the Northern Districts Rugby League ladder with a 36-18 win over South Kolan on Saturday night at Gary Larson Oval.

Fielding a full team, after forfeiting the week before, the Magpies fell 14-0 down early before scoring 36 of the last 40 points of the game to win.

The victory was the side's eighth this season and keeps them three games clear of Avondale who moved to second after beating Agnes Water 102-0.

The Tigers became the first side this season to score more than 100 points in a game and win by more than 100 as well.

Both Sam Wylie and Dylan Arndt scored a hattrick.

The competition has a week off before and resuming on July 15 in South Kolan.

avondale miriam vale magpies northern districts rugby league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $500K school pick-up drop-off project not a priority

    premium_icon $500K school pick-up drop-off project not a priority

    Politics THE certainty around the construction of a much-needed pick-up drop-off area at Walkervale State School is hazy, with 13 other projects getting the green light.

    Popular publican's big plans for Bundy CBD cafe

    premium_icon Popular publican's big plans for Bundy CBD cafe

    Business Cafe will have every element on the plate

    Why Bargara needs a high-rise precinct: Developer

    premium_icon Why Bargara needs a high-rise precinct: Developer

    Council News Coastal town needs to build up, up, up, says local

    GELATO QUEEN: New flavours to liven Bundy's palette

    premium_icon GELATO QUEEN: New flavours to liven Bundy's palette

    Easy Eating Local ingredients in new concoctions

    Local Partners