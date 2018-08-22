Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Venezuela Earthquake
Venezuela Earthquake
News

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Venezuela

22nd Aug 2018 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM

AN earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck the northern coast of Venezuela, the US Geological Survey said.

There are fears it could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre. 

The quake shook buildings as far as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said. 

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0 near the town of Carupano.   

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital of Bogota, and in Caracas where office workers and residents fled from their buildings and homes. 

 

People took to Twitter sharing their vision from the quake. 

 

 

 

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, that will continue to be felt. 

A similar magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area in 1997 and left dozes dead. 

     

Related Items

diasters earthquake editors picks international magnitude quake venezuela

Top Stories

    DEBATE: Subdividing flood-prone land divides councillors

    premium_icon DEBATE: Subdividing flood-prone land divides councillors

    Council News AN APPLICATION to reconfigure a block of land in North Bundaberg sparked debate in today's council meeting.

    Why Bundy's small businesses are losing faith in Qld economy

    premium_icon Why Bundy's small businesses are losing faith in Qld economy

    Business Lack of confidence in economy calls for small business incentives

    Council push to remove Burnett Heads building height limits

    premium_icon Council push to remove Burnett Heads building height limits

    Council News Applications to be assessed on a 'case by case' basis

    Local Partners