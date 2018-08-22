Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Venezuela
AN earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck the northern coast of Venezuela, the US Geological Survey said.
There are fears it could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre.
#URGENTE: Se registran fuertes daños en #TrinidadYTobago por el terremoto de 7,3 que azotó #Sucre, #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/xTyCw2PhlT— El Mundo Al Segundo (@MundoAlSegundo) August 21, 2018
The quake shook buildings as far as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said.
The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0 near the town of Carupano.
#TerremotoVenezuela— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) August 21, 2018
Video dentro de un supermercado en Trinidad y Tobago, relativamente cerca del epicentro.pic.twitter.com/GCZOztm3ru
The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital of Bogota, and in Caracas where office workers and residents fled from their buildings and homes.
Un sismo de magnitud 7,0 se registra en Venezuela https://t.co/cNIxnYlVvb pic.twitter.com/wk08DqlVt3— Telenord.com.do (@Telenordcomdo) August 21, 2018
People took to Twitter sharing their vision from the quake.
Nunca había sentido un temblor tan fuerte 😨 Así fue en el supermercado Santo Tomé #PZO #Bolívar #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/rDiUEdQD7o— María RamírezCabello (@mramirezcabello) August 21, 2018
Ciudad Bolívar. #Temblor #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/21ra0XFO0N— Sandra Paz (@SahzdiPaz) August 21, 2018
[VIDEO] #Sismo en #CiudadTiuna, #Caracas, se sintió fortísimo. Vecinos en alerta en la planta baja. Todo en calma. pic.twitter.com/WY6jMd5gF7— Érika Ortega Sanoja (@ErikaOSanoja) August 21, 2018
Se abrieron fracturas superficiales por #terremoto en #Venezuela de 7.3Mw, el video es grabado en el área costera de #Sucre más cercana al epicentro. Ésto se origina por movimientos violentos laterales de alta frecuencia sobre la superficie. pic.twitter.com/LUaYGNkUBy— SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) August 21, 2018
A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, that will continue to be felt.
A similar magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area in 1997 and left dozes dead.
M7.3 earthquake today along the northern coast of Venezuela is one of the largest ever recorded earthquakes along the boundary between the Caribbean & South American plates.— Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) August 21, 2018
There was an M7.7 quake to the west in 1900 but this will have preceded detailed instrumental recordings pic.twitter.com/e9HY0inE9E
Residencia Los Raudales en Puerto Ordaz, Edo Bolívar, luego del sismo de 7.3 grados que afectó a Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/Z9IJEjoffU— el Estebita (@elestebita1) August 21, 2018