Jesse busted with drugs, rifle and ammo

IN COURT: Jesse Moras pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons offences.

BUNDABERG'S new magistrate warned Jesse Steven Moras that he would end up in jail if he offended again in the next 18 months.

Moras pleaded guilty to a number of offences in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday after possessing weapons, drugs, utensils and ammunition.

On July 1, Moras was a passenger in a car which was intercepted while police were conducting patrols.

During the intercept Moras told police he had meth in his bag.

A search of the bag found a clip seal bag containing 0.2g of the drug.

Moras told police he was a drug addict.

Later on July 10, police conducted a search of Moras' home while his partner was at the dwelling.

During the search they found and seized a .22LR rifle and .22 ammunition.

Police also found a used glass meth pipe and two sets of scales.

Moras was located and arrested on July 12 and participated in an interview with police where he made admissions to having the items.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Moras was on parole for a traffic matter.

Moras' lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client began using drugs when he was 14 years old.

Ms Maloy told the court Moras also had 29 hours of his community service order from a previous offence to go.

She said Moras was also taking steps to address his drug use.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Moras' plea of guilty.

He also took into account the fact Moras had a lengthy criminal history.

Mr Moloney said he would have considered more jail time for Moras if he wasn't doing anything to rehabilitate himself.

"I hope your children don't see you using it (drugs) … it's concerning that you use it and that you have access to it," he said.

"If you breach this sentence, you know what will happen."

Moras was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.