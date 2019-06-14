Magistrate's first post is Bundaberg

IT'S been six months without a fulltime magistrate, but Bundaberg's court house has finally been appointed someone to take on the role.

Yesterday Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath announced Mackay-based barrister Bronwyn Hartigan would be appointed as a magistrate, with her first post to be in Bundaberg from June 24.

"Ms Hartigan has experience in general practice, criminal, family commercial, equity, personal injury law and inquests,” Ms D'Ath said.

Ms Hartigan was called to the bar in 2005.

But her time in Bundaberg will be brief. Ms Hartigan will be appointed to Bundaberg until the end of this year, then Mackay for two years.

The NewsMail previously confirmed Andrew Moloney will take on the next permanent resident at the Bundaberg Courthouse when Ms Hartigan departs for Mackay.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Magistrate said Mr Moloney had been appointed, commencing in November this year, for a period of two years.

Ms Hartigan's announcement to the role will no doubt be welcomed by the region's lawyers after concerns were raised about the lack of consistency when it came to the magistrate's position at the Bundaberg court.

Former Magistrate Belinda Merrin served the Bundaberg court for two years before moving on last December.

Since then Magistrates Terry Duroux, Ross Woodford, Barry Barrett and Jennifer Batts, as well as Acting Magistrate and court registrar Neil Lavaring, have all spent time overseeing proceedings.