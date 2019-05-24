Magistrate threatens jail for woman accused of fleecing club

END IS NEAR: Magistrate Ross Woodford says he won't allow any more adjournments.

END IS NEAR: Magistrate Ross Woodford says he won't allow any more adjournments. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

A WOMAN whose court matter has been left unresolved for two years has been warned by a magistrate to show up or end up in custody.

Sheree Cowle, who was charged with the alleged 2017 theft of funds from the Bundaberg BMX club, did not appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court when her case was mentioned yesterday.

Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer told Magistrate Ross Woodford it was "his intention” to have the matter resolved.

"If this is not resolved I'll put her in custody,” Mr Woodford said.

"It's one charge that has been floating around since 2017,” he said.

"Her appearance is required and (I) need a concrete (result) that day, a plea ... I won't adjourn it any more.”

Cowle will reappear on June 13 on the charge of stealing by an agent.