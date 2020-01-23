Magistrate tells repeat offender to get help with drug problem

A MAN has avoided spending time behind bars after adding more entries to his drug related traffic history.

Jeremiah Tomlinson McKenzie pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with drugs in his system and public nuisance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court McKenzie was pulled over on Pitt St on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

McKenzie, who was on a suspended sentence at the time, returned a positive test for meth in his system while he was on a probationary licence.

McKenzie was pulled over for another RBT on Svensson St on October 3 where he tested positive for having THC in his saliva.

McKenzie was charged with public nuisance after an incident on September 19 last year.

Sgt Klaassen told the court police were called to a disturbance in Svensson St where a male had been yelling at two women who were in a car.

During the incident McKenzie had pressed his face against the closed car window and threatened to spit at the women in the vehicle.

McKenzie’s lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client had been using drugs since he was 10 years old and was introduced to them by older cousins.

Mr Maloy said his client still struggled with all drugs and had not held a licence since October after being suspended.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account McKenzie’s “poor history”.

“Your criminal history indicates you struggle with drug use,” he said.

“Your criminal history is getting less serious, but your traffic history is getting worse, you need some help.”

For the first driving with drugs in his system, McKenzie was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

For the second driving with drugs in his system and the public nuisance charge, he was sentenced to two years probation.

McKenzie was also disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months.